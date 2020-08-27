FOOTAGE/PHOTOS AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Governor Cooper toured the facility and spoke with volunteers preparing food boxes for seniors in need.

“As we combat this pandemic, the work of the Food Bank is more important than ever, and we need to support their critical efforts,” said Governor Cooper. “My budget proposes $50 million to support food banks and other organizations that are working to distribute meals to make sure North Carolinians have the food they need.”

Governor Cooper included $50 million in his proposed budget for food banks, emergency feeding operations and organizations that provide nutrition assistance. Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank has provided a record number of food to those facing food insecurity.

Read Governor Cooper's budget.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a tremendous impact on our friends and neighbors – with the number of food insecure people rising by 38%,” said Marlowe Foster, Senior Vice President of Development & Business Strategy for the Food Bank. “Governor Cooper’s office has always been supportive of our work and we’re grateful to have him shine a spotlight on it today.”

At the Food Bank, Governor Cooper also spoke about the urgent need for Congress and the President to extend the school nutrition waiver that has let schools serve as important hubs for feeding during this pandemic.

