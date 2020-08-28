Zachary Toigo Releases New Synth Pop Single, “Miloš”
“Miloš” Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Toigo, a multi-instrumentalist based in Vancouver, has just released his latest single, “Miloš.”
“Miloš” is a blend of captivating synths and 80s instruments. The relaxed, late summer vibe of the song is perfect for a long road trip or a drive. For Zachary, inspiration struck mostly from the main guitar riff, and “Miloš” came to life as he built the song off of that riff.
“I’d like to think it’s a happy song,” Zachary says. “I like synth pop and I feel like I have succeeded in creating a good synth pop song with Miloš.”
The song also has a bit of a Mediterranean vibe to it, drawing from 80s pop while the piano outro feels reminiscent of a John Hughes film.
“Miloš” is the first single off of Zachary’s third upcoming album, Others. His previous albums, Leafyleeks and Mmm…, were released in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Contrary to Zachary’s first two albums, Others is more of a retro, throwback album with a more mature sound for the artist. The entire album is produced by Jamey Koch.
“Miloš” is available on all platforms and the music video is posted on YouTube as well. You can follow Zachary on Instagram to stay tuned to his upcoming activities.
About Zachary Toigo
Zachary is a Canada-based artist with multiple talents. He writes all of his own songs and plays nearly every instrument you hear in his music, including bass, keyboard, and guitar. Zachary draws inspiration from artists such as The Beatles, Radiohead, Prince, Pink Floyd, The Smiths, etc. With his latest album, Others, the artist debuts a unique 80s pop sound.
