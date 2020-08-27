Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Data Element Release Dates | Nebraska Department of Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Schools Only

Below are the data element release dates for the 2020 Nebraska Education Profile (NEP).  The NEP provides information and data about Nebraska public schools and student performance.  The majority of Nebraska education data for the 2020-2021 school year will be released to the public via the NEP on September 30, 2020. Schools and districts can preview most data elements on September 16, 2020, ahead of the public release, through the NEP Secure collection, located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab.  (An activation code is required.)

For more information, please visit the NEP Calendar Projected Data Releases page on the NEP.

September 16, 2020 Membership & Demographics data released on NEP Secure Portal (district view only, not public) for district review.
September 30, 2020 Membership & Demographics data released to NEP Snapshot (public) site.
November 18, 2020 Graduation, Dropout, and Mobility data released on NEP Secure Portal (district view only, not public) for district review.
December 10, 2020 Graduation, Dropout, and Mobility data released on NEP Snapshot (public) site.

