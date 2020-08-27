Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Data Element Release Dates | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools Only

Below are the data element release dates for the 2020 Nebraska Education Profile (NEP). The NEP provides information and data about Nebraska public schools and student performance. The majority of Nebraska education data for the 2020-2021 school year will be released to the public via the NEP on September 30, 2020. Schools and districts can preview most data elements on September 16, 2020, ahead of the public release, through the NEP Secure collection, located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab. (An activation code is required.)

For more information, please visit the NEP Calendar Projected Data Releases page on the NEP.