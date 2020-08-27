Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delaware Resilience Fund Application Opens

Smyrna, DE – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is pleased to announce that the Delaware Resilience Fund’s application process, authorized by Governor John C. Carney under Executive Order #44, is now accepting applications.  The Delaware Resilience Fund was created to assist families and communities devastated by tornadoes and other severe weather that occurred August 4, 2020 and August 7, 2020 in Delaware. 

The program will include two categories: direct assistance to qualifying individuals and support to volunteer groups, non-profits, and religious organizations assisting with recovery efforts.

  • Direct Assistance of Qualifying Individuals: Individuals may qualify for direct assistance through the Milford Housing Development Corporation (MHDC) for services such as emergency home repair, insurance deductible assistance, and property cleanup to assist in making it usable. Qualification will be based on MHDC and income limit guidelines.  To apply for assistance through the Delaware Resilience Fund call MHDC at 1(844)413-0038.
  • Support to Volunteer Groups, Non-Profits, and Religious Organizations Assisting Recovery Efforts: Includes providing funding to community groups that are assisting with Immediate Relief (shelter and short-term housing, basic necessities, and cleanup and debris removal) and Long-Term Recovery (such as case management, mental health/counseling, and rebuilding/construction). To apply for support, go to https://arcg.is/1fPbbi and questions may be directed to dema@delaware.govApplications are due by September 4, 2020.  The initial award is anticipated to be announced on September 14, 2020.

 

Contact: Jeff Sands, Delaware Emergency Management Agency, 302-659-2211.

