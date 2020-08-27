September 2020 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar

All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various Days — General Bear Season Opening in Select Deer Zones. General black bear season will open concurrently with the general deer hunting season in deer zones A, B, C, D, X8, X9a, X9b, X10 and X12 and extend through Dec. 27. Please note these deer zones have varying opening season dates. General season for black bears opens in deer hunting zones X1-7b on Oct. 10 and extends through Dec. 27. CDFW shall close the season earlier if 1,700 bears have been reported taken. For daily updates on reported bear harvest, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/bear or call toll-free (888) 277-6398. Please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/regulations/current/mammalregs.aspx for a description of the current mammal hunting regulations. Tooth collection is not required this year, but all hunters must present their bear head and get their tag validated by CDFW personnel.

1­ — Mourning Dove, White-winged Dove, Spotted Dove and Ringed Turtle Dove Early Season Opens. Season extends through Sept. 15. For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

5 — Free Fishing Day. The second of two Free Fishing Days being offered by CDFW in 2020 is scheduled Sept. 5. While all fishing regulations – such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures – remain in effect, anyone can fish without purchasing a fishing license on Free Fishing Days. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing/free-fishing-days.

5 — Weaving Yesterdays: A Live History Series Virtual Event, 1 to 1:30 p.m. Reserve naturalists and historians will host a Facebook Live series exploring the cultural heritage of Elkhorn Slough. At 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month, participants will hear the backstory of a new location around the area. Please visit www.elkhornslough.org/events/weaving-yesterdays-a-live-history-series to view the series schedule and find recordings of previous installments.

7 — California Biodiversity Day. This annual event celebrates our state’s exceptional biodiversity, while also encouraging actions to protect it. For this second official celebration, there will be public events from Sept. 5-13, hosted by a variety of entities. Due to the pandemic, many events will be virtual this year in addition to a few in-person events. Please visit www.resources.ca.gov/biodiversityday2020 to learn more about how you can get involved!

9 — Science-ing at Home: An iNaturalist Tutorial Virtual Event, 3 to 3:30 p.m. Learn how to turn your everyday nature explorations into scientific expeditions. Elkhorn Slough Reserve staff will introduce participants to the iNaturalist community science network and share tips and tools for engaging in community science projects. Please visit www.elkhornslough.org/events/biodiversity-week to find out how to view the tutorial and explore other activities from the Elkhorn Slough in honor of California Biodiversity Day.

9-13 — iNaturalist Scavenger Hunt at Nimbus Hatchery. As part of California Biodiversity Day, download the free iNaturalist app to participate in a self-directed scavenger hunt along the River Discovery Trail at Nimbus Hatchery. For more information, please visit www.resources.ca.gov or www.inaturalist.org/projects/california-biodiversity-day-events-2020.

9-13 — iNaturalist BioBlitz at North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve. As part of California Biodiversity Day, download the free iNaturalist app to participate in a self-directed BioBlitz on the Reserve. How many species will you find? For more information, please visit www.resources.ca.gov or www.inaturalist.org/projects/california-biodiversity-day-events-2020.

10 — California Wildlife Conservation Board Stream Flow Enhancement Program Proposal Solicitation Notice Closes, 5 p.m. Please visit www.wcb.ca.gov/programs/stream-flow-enhancement for more information.

12 — California Biodiversity Day BioBlitz at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 9 a.m. to noon, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, 45211 County Road 32B (Chiles Road), Davis (95618). Celebrate California Biodiversity Day 2020 by participating in an in-person BioBlitz at the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area! Registration is required and is limited to 20 participants. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. for a short overview and will then split into two groups, led by CDFW staff, to explore different parts of the wildlife area. The BioBlitz will conclude by noon. All participants will be required to supply and wear a face mask for the duration of the event and maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from individuals of different households. For more information, please contact James Phillips at james.phillips@wildlife.ca.gov or visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/california-biodiversity-day-2020-yolo-bypass-wildlife-area. To RSVP, please go to the California Biodiversity Day 2020 Yolo Bypass BioBlitz Registration Page.

12 — Sooty (Blue) Grouse General Season Opens. Season extends through Oct. 12. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

12 — White-tailed Ptarmigan General and Archery Season Opens. Season extends through Sept. 20. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

12 — Mountain Quail Season Opens in Zone Q1. Season extends through Oct. 16. For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

12 —Tree Squirrel General Season Opens. Season extends through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information on small game seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/small-game.

14 — Feather River Fish Hatchery Ladder Opening, 5 Table Mountain Blvd., Oroville (95965). The ladder will open and salmon spawning will begin later in the week and will continue through approximately mid-November. The west side of the hatchery is closed to the public. The east side of the hatchery with the underwater viewing windows and the observation deck at the base of the fish barrier dam is open daily from sunrise to sunset. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries/feather-river.

17 — California Fish and Game Commission Wildlife Resources Committee Meeting, time to be determined. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2020.

19 — Band-tailed Pigeon Season Opens in the North Zone. Season extends through Sept. 27. For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

19 — General Deer Season Opens. General deer season opens in zones D6-7, B1-3, B5-6, C1-4, X9a, X9b and X12. Hunters should check for area closures and restrictions before heading to their destination. For information on land closures, please contact the agency in charge of the land you will be hunting. Tag reporting is required as the reports are vital to estimating populations and tag quotas. Please visit www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales/customersearch/begin for information on reporting. Tag holders may also submit reports by mail to CDFW Wildlife Branch, P.O. Box 944209, Sacramento, CA 94299-0002. For general information on deer zones, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/deer#54774-zones–hunts.

19 & 20 — Youth Waterfowl Hunt Days for Northeastern California Zone. To participate, hunters must be 17 years of age or younger and be accompanied by a non-hunting adult 18 years of age or older. People should contact the wildlife area or national wildlife refuge they wish to hunt for details. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/waterfowl.

22 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting to Discuss Western Joshua Tree, time to be determined. The meeting is to be held via webinar/teleconference due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2020.

26 — Great American River Clean Up 2020, 9 a.m. to noon, Nimbus Hatchery, 2001 Nimbus Road, Rancho Cordova (95670). Protect your happy place! Join us to remove trash along the American River Parkway and riverbanks near Nimbus Hatchery. We will practice physical distancing during this event. Trash bags will be provided. Please bring your own gloves as well as water, sunscreen and snacks. For more information or to register, please visit www.facebook.com/nimbushatchery or email laura.drath@wildlife.ca.gov.

26 — Elkhorn Slough Virtual Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Open House at Elkhorn Slough Ecological Reserve is going virtual this year. Follow along with nature craft tutorials, explore reserve lands with drone footage and hear from researchers about the science of the slough. For a full lineup of activities and information about participating, please visit the online calendar of events at www.elkhornslough.org/calendar.

26 — General Deer Season Opens. General deer season opens in zones D3-5, D8-10, X8 and X10. Hunters should check for area closures and restrictions before heading out to their hunting destination. For information on land closures, please contact the agency in charge of the land you will be hunting. Tag reporting is required as the reports are vital to estimating populations and tag quotas. Please visit www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales/customersearch/begin for information on reporting. Tag holders may also submit reports by mail at CDFW Wildlife Branch, P.O. Box 944209, Sacramento, CA 94299-0002. For general information on deer zones, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/deer#54774-zones–hunts.

26 — Quail General Season Opens in Zone Q2 (all quail species). Season extends through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/upland-game-birds.

###

Media Contact: Amanda McDermott, CDFW Communications, (916) 322-8907