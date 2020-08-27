Scutari Praises Senate Confirmation of Pierre-Louis to Supreme Court

Trenton – Senator Nicholas Scutari, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Senate voted 39-0 to confirm the nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court:

“The appointment of Ms. Pierre-Louise is clearly historic and sends a great message to our state. She gained the unanimous support of the Judiciary Committee and the confirmation of the Senate because her credentials and qualifications speak for themselves. She has an outstanding legal mind and will be an outstanding addition to the Court who will bring the perspective of differing life experiences and contribute a greater diversity of opinions. She most certainly merits this appointment.

“Pierre-Louis will join a Court that has gained a national reputation for sound legal decisions that adhere to constitutional principles, protect the rights of all New Jersey citizens, and support continued progress towards equal justice. She could be serving for more than 30 years with the responsibility of passing judgment on significant issues that could impact the lives of generations of New Jersey residents. I trust that she will serve with distinction.”