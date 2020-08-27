Off­-Label Prescribing of Medications for COVID-­19

These Regulations are promulgated pursuant to the authority conferred under R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 23-1-1 and 23-1-18 and are established for the purpose of allowing off-label prescribing to treat COVID-19.

A. Wherever used in this Part, the terms listed below shall be construed in the following manner: 1. "COVID-19" means the disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. 2. "Off-label prescribing" means the prescribing of an FDA-approved medication for reasons other than indicated or approved by the FDA. 3. "Practitioner" means any person licensed in the state of Rhode Island to provide health care services and to prescribe medication.