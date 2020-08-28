Canada announces $10M for UN University institute at forefront of world water research
Hon. Karina Gould, Canadian Minister of International Development
Dr Vladimir Smakhtin is Director of UNU-INWEH
Canadian funding announcement coincides with UN's 75th anniversary; World Water Week
As a long-time supporter of UNU-INWEH, Canada recognizes that equitable access to safe water and sanitation is critical to protecting human life.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada today announced a CDN$10 million extension of core funding through 2025 for the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, a research organization at the forefront of pressing global water challenges.
— Hon. Karina Gould, Canada's Minister of International Development
Hosted by McMaster University, UNU-INWEH has contributed important insights on world water issues, including water-borne diseases and how to meet the expected large increase in global water demand -- almost 50% by 2030 -- a need impossible to meet as conventional water sources diminish and if current ways of doing business prevail.
"As a long-time supporter of UNU-INWEH, Canada recognizes that equitable access to safe water and sanitation is critical to protecting human life. Since the lack of water and sanitation disproportionately affects women and girls, and is being exacerbated by climate change, renewed support to water management enhances women's leadership and increases resilience to climate change," says the Honourable Karina Gould, Canada's Minister of International Development.
The funding announcement coincides with World Water Week, and the United Nations' 75th anniversary.
Says UNU-INWEH Director, Vladimir Smakhtin: "Available freshwater per capita has declined more than 50% worldwide since 1960 and today the scale of the global water crisis is stunning, with four in seven people regularly experiencing some form of water scarcity."
"The coronavirus pandemic is just the latest illustration of how vitally important water is to health and well-being," he adds. "Hundreds of millions of people lack access to clean water to wash their hands, making control of the current coronavirus outbreak, and potentially other similar outbreaks in the future, even more challenging."
"The Institute recently embarked on its new five-year strategy to help the world achieve water-related Sustainable Development Goals," notes Dr. Smakhtin. "Canada's strong support for UNU-INWEH has never been more important. We are deeply grateful for its generous and continued commitment. Canada has not only been the Institute's home and principal source of funding since it began, Canadian expertise has greatly contributed to improving the management of world water issues."
"The Institute's link to the United Nations brings privileged access to global policy debates on water," says Michael Small, chair of UNU-INWEH's International Advisory Committee, a Distinguished Fellow at the Asian Pacific Foundation and Fellow at Simon Fraser University's Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue. "As a hub for world-class expertise on water -- spanning academia, industry and governments -- UNU-INWEH works to bridge the gap between the wealth of evidence and research that exists on water resources, and the practical needs of political leaders and decision makers, particularly those in low- and middle-income countries.
UNU-INWEH works to bridge the gap between the wealth of evidence and research that exists on water resources, and the practical needs of political leaders and decision makers, particularly those in low- and middle-income countries.
UNU-INWEH's new strategic plan: https://bit.ly/3jfiN7G
The new strategic plan (at https://bit.ly/3jfiN7G) places primary focus on four interconnected areas:
* Helping countries implement water-related Sustainable Development Goals
* Bringing unconventional water resources and technology revolution for future water security
* Women -- Key to Effective Water Management -- and Migration
* Managing water- and climate-related risks
This abbreviated news release is available in full at: https://bit.ly/31AV37T
UNU-INWEH will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021.
For more information: inweh.unu.edu
Related news releases:
Vast amounts of valuable energy, nutrients, water lost in world's fast-rising wastewater streams
https://bit.ly/3lliUQH
UN University compares technologies that remove arsenic from groundwater
https://bit.ly/3hwMtwk
UN warns of rising levels of toxic brine as desalination plants meet growing water needs
http://bit.ly/2sQhF25
Where the Water Is
https://bit.ly/31rJzDs
Vast energy value in human waste: UN University
https://bit.ly/2Qr4e4i
Terry Collins
UNU-INWEH
+1 416-878-8712
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn