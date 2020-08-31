VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SPIKE COHEN STUMPS IN OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA
Libertarian Party VP to Speak at Empowerment Park on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm
California’s government has encroached on you and with disastrous results: people and businesses fleeing for greener pastures, rampant homelessness and a growing gap between the rich and everyone else”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party of California proudly announces that Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, the 2020 Libertarian Party candidate for Vice President, will speak at a rally in Oakland, California this Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Empowerment Park, 462 Belleview Ave. Spike is running with the Libertarian Presidential candidate, Jo Jorgensen, and together they are promoting pragmatic libertarian values. More about the Jorgensen-Cohen ticket can be found here at the campaign’s official website: https://jo20.com.
— Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
Throughout the tour, Cohen has been emphasizing the campaign’s mission of reducing big government in such areas as criminal justice, gun rights, government spending and debt, and creating a truly free market in healthcare.
Mr. Cohen shared, “I’m so excited to be stopping in San Diego, Huntington Beach and Oakland to speak with Californians about the issues they are facing. For far too long, California’s government has increasingly encroached on your lives, rights and properties and we’ve seen the disastrous results: people and businesses fleeing for greener pastures, rampant homelessness and a wide and growing gap between the rich and everyone else. California will rise again if we vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.”
Regarding race relations and social justice: “Republicans and Democrats fighting over who has the Black vote is demonstrative of the two-party system today”, Cohen explains. “An entire race of people isn’t a voting bloc that you can trade back and forth with empty promises. Individuals are more than that.”
Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California said, “I’m excited to welcome Mr. Cohen to the rally stage in Oakland to show local voters a candidate who will go to Washington to effect real change for real people.” Pointing out that the criminal justice system has been unequally administered against marginalized minorities, Robson lamented the Democrats and Republicans in Congress merely pay lip service to their constituents. “The Jorgensen-Cohen ticket on the other hand, has doggedly promoted practical solutions that would end systematic racism. Policies like abolishing the racist drug war, ending qualified immunity for law enforcement and lifting barriers to job creation such as daunting occupational licensing requirements.”
Register for this event with Eventbrite here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spikes-bus-tour-spike-cohen-comes-to-oakland-ca-tickets-116303608223
The Facebook page for the event is: https://www.facebook.com/events/656210568586954/
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian Party seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California is an affiliate of the National Libertarian Party. www.ca.lp.org
Peter Moulds
Libertarian Party of California
+1 916-446-1776
email us here