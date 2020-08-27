2020 Legislative Drafting Seminar set for Oct. 1

The Legislative Council staff will sponsor a legislative drafting seminar on Thursday, October 1, 2020. There is no charge for attending this seminar. Registrants will receive the 2021 Legislative Drafting Manual.

Location: House Chamber, State Capitol/Microsoft Teams Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon CLE Credits: This seminar has been approved for 3 CLE credits by the Commission for Continuing Legal Education. Registration: Advanced registration required, please register using the form below.

The seminar includes a review of constitutional, statutory, and legislative rules relating to the drafting of bills, together with the practical application of those rules and coverage of the legislative drafting manual. This seminar should be considered mandatory for anyone who will be drafting legislation for the 2020 session. Changes in drafting procedures adopted since the 2019 session will be covered.

Due to COVID-19, this seminar will be available in-person and via Microsoft teams. Those attending via Teams may request a hard copy of the Legislative Drafting Manual be mailed to them. Please make that selection during registration. In-person seating is limited.

See the seminar details at: https://www.legis.nd.gov/2020-legislative-drafting-seminar