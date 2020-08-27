Glue Up, an all-in-one engagement management SaaS company, has expanded its global presence into Brazil

Glue Up, an all-in-one engagement management software as a service (SaaS) company, today announced it has expanded its global presence into Brazil.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Tysons, Virginia)- Today, Glue Up, a cloud-based membership and event management SaaS has expanded its global presence to include Brazil. Glue Up represents the strength of brands' solutions, their growth, and their commitment. By bringing communities together and increasing engagement, Glue Up is able to create opportunities for success.

Glue Up is committed to helping connect businesses globally to increase their economic opportunities through the use of technology. Glue Up is the culmination of seven years of work offering cloud software solutions for event organizers, marketing departments, associations, and chambers of commerce around the world and has grown to offer so much more than the original tool for events.

With the pandemic forcing organizations to rethink their business models, leaders are looking to take their events and engagement activities virtual. Glue Up is the all-in-one cloud-based solution that helps keep businesses thriving through the COVID-19 shutdowns and beyond.

Technology has changed how businesses and people interact and get their information. Many organizations have been left behind in the digital economy and therefore are experiencing challenges to retain their customers and members. Glue Up’s engagement management CRM software is able to reverse that trend and ensure organizations stay on top of the latest technology that is shaping the world.

Glue Up has undergone a significant transformation in the past few years and grew up to become an all-in-one engagement platform offering so much more than its original promise. In 2020, the company has launched new community products, webinar engagement solutions, and training management features that bring people together even when meeting in person is not an option, inching closer to their mission of transforming professional communities.

"Professional communities have entered a new era that requires rethinking tools of the past. Now more than ever, people are craving connection and brands that create meaningful relationships and experiences will flourish during good times, but most importantly, stay resilient in tougher times," said Eric Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO, Glue Up. "Glue Up represents our company's evolution, revolutionizing relationships, delivering long-term business value, and making modern engagement more purposeful and we are thrilled to bring it to the Brazilian market."

About Glue Up

Glue Up is the leading provider of the cloud solutions that provide associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a full suite of tools designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. Glue Up’s innovative all-in-one CRM platform helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools. Glue Up is currently present in 50+ countries around the world with customers ranging from local Chambers of Commerce like Queens Chamber of Commerce or Tempe Chamber of Commerce to international Chambers like American Chamber of Commerce in Poland or Hong Kong, Associations, through to community organizations and Fortune 500 customers like KPMG and Moody’s.

