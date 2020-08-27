Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News and New on the Web: American Folklife Center Launches New Podcast

The American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress is bringing the voices of workers throughout the country to listeners with "America Works," a new podcast series that celebrates the diversity and tenacity of the American workforce during a time of economic crisis and transition.

Each 10-minute episode of "America Works" introduces listeners to an individual worker whose first-person narrative adds to the wealth of our shared national experience. On Thursday, Sept. 3, the first four episodes will become available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and at loc.gov/podcasts. A new episode will be released weekly and featured on the Library's social media channels beginning Thursday, Sept. 10.

Click here for more information.

