Cloud Based Virtual Audience System by Fan2Stage is Live!

With the live audience stuck at home, Fan2Stage created the Virtual Audience System. In order to help home based entertainers, they created F2S.Live!

When the fans hear other fans getting loud, they get louder” — Scott Lee

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, August 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fan2Stage started as the brainchild of COOLTOYS host and serial entrepreneur Scott Bourquin. When he realized that sports venues might not be allowed to have a live audience, he knew that was a big problem. Beyond the economics of not selling popcorn in the stands, it was going to change the game.As an actor Scott has always enjoyed shows which are recorded in front of a live audience. Speaking at major events, he says the feedback from the audience is the only thing letting you know if you are doing your job. While filming COOLTOYS TV in his home studio, Scott used a chat feature for live feedback. He found it pretty useless. Stopping to read the chat box during the show was really a distraction for the hosts. Scott knew there was a solution and he would figure it out.Like actors, athletes perform at a completely different level when fans are watching. The problem was, without fans in the stands, how would the athletes know that they really were at home cheering them on? Some guy in the booth pressing "applause" doesn't cut it. The Virtual Audience System was created to solve this problem.Since all sports venues have big audio systems, it was a pretty straight forward process, or so he thought. And then sports was shut down completely. While developing the system, he realized that not only sports venues but theater, TV Studios and even houses of worship could use the Fan2Stage system. Now that everyone was locked out of work, Fan2Stage and the virtual audience became more important. Scott pressed on and created the Virtual Audience System and applying for a patent on the idea and technology.Once the first Fan2Stage server was complete and tested, Scott was telling a friend about it. The friend was the lead singer for a local band and he said "I want that!". Realizing that the cost of the server isn't realistic or really necessary for an artist working from home, Scott went back to work. The result of that work is the F2S.Live system.F2S.Live is the cloud based version of the Fan2Stage server so anyone with the ability to stream at home can get real audience feedback. Since it is cloud based just about any device with internet access can use it, and the cost is less than a couple of Latte's each month. Viewers watching the live streams can check into the show on the Fan2Stage F2S app and be part of the real audience. Using the app the viewers can clap, laugh, cheer and more. The more viewers that check in to the event, the bigger the sounds get. The more that they press clap, the more applause you hear as the host of the event.As long as the hosts microphone can pick up the audio from the in studio computer speakers, the viewers hear their feedback. Engineer Scott Lee thinks this is the most important part. "When the fans hear other fans getting loud, they get louder".Fan2Stage is offering a five year free account to the first 100 entertainers and event hosts that sign up. All they ask is that you have a link to the F2S App on your website and have your viewers tell them what to improve. That sounds like a great deal to get the live audience back doesn't it?

COOLTOYS Host Demonstrates F2S.Live. Simple and easy to use Virtual Audience System for Live Shows