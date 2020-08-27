Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,966 in the last 365 days.

20 Straight Days with COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1 Percent

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been less than 1 percent for 20 straight days. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.  

"We're closely monitoring the state's COVID-19 data every day, and the continued 20-day streak with an infection rate below 1 percent is good news. However, I urge New Yorkers not to get complacent, particularly as we move into the fall season," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID-19 is still a real threat, and it's the actions each of us take—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing our hands—that make the difference in our ability to fight this virus. Congratulations to New Yorkers—stay with it and stay New York Tough." 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,092 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 2 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below: 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Patient Hospitalization - 490 (-2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 73 
  • Hospital Counties - 32
  • Number ICU - 126 (-10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 74,850 (+59)
  • Deaths - 4
  • Total Deaths - 25,309 

Of the 83,437 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 791, or 0.95 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region 

1.4%

0.5%

1.1%

Central New York 

0.8%

0.6%

1.4%

Finger Lakes 

0.5%

0.5%

0.6%

Long Island 

1.1%

0.9%

0.6%

Mid-Hudson 

1.0%

0.9%

1.2%

Mohawk Valley 

0.8%

0.2%

0.4%

New York City 

0.8%

0.9%

0.9%

North Country 

0.5%

0.6%

1.2%

Southern Tier 

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

Western New York 

1.8%

1.4%

2.0%

 

The Governor also confirmed 791 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,131 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,131 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,736

18

Allegany

87

1

Broome

1,274

6

Cattaraugus

188

3

Cayuga

176

1

Chautauqua

340

30

Chemung

194

0

Chenango

224

1

Clinton

148

1

Columbia

568

4

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

110

1

Dutchess

4,815

17

Erie

9,668

79

Essex

119

14

Franklin

58

1

Fulton

310

1

Genesee

292

0

Greene

306

0

Hamilton

13

0

Herkimer

294

2

Jefferson

148

2

Lewis

48

0

Livingston

181

0

Madison

439

4

Monroe

5,385

21

Montgomery

198

1

Nassau

44,450

47

Niagara

1,595

5

NYC

233,140

315

Oneida

2,264

5

Onondaga

3,832

31

Ontario

384

3

Orange

11,382

16

Orleans

305

0

Oswego

287

1

Otsego

124

0

Putnam

1,487

5

Rensselaer

823

1

Rockland

14,183

22

Saratoga

829

5

Schenectady

1,231

20

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

24

0

Seneca

98

0

St. Lawrence

269

2

Steuben

311

1

Suffolk

44,641

36

Sullivan

1,506

7

Tioga

206

0

Tompkins

249

1

Ulster

2,152

11

Warren

318

2

Washington

266

0

Wayne

279

2

Westchester

36,825

45

Wyoming

125

0

Yates

60

0

 

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,309. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

1

Bronx 

1

Monroe 

1

Westchester 

1

You just read:

20 Straight Days with COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1 Percent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.