ANTDUAN has just dropped his fresh new electronic single, “Mind Control"

KOH SAMUI, SURAT THANI, THAILAND, August 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this release, ANTDUAN blurs the lines between melodic techno and progressive house. Even though he freely explores these two genres in this new track, he also brings a fresh twist and injects his personality into the composition.“Mind Control” starts with a hypnotic beat that gradually builds and builds as the track becomes more multilayered. As the song progresses, the artist crafts a multi-layered soundscape that immediately immerses the listener into his world. This new release would be at home in a busy nightclub or dance party. It has a captivating rhythm and upbeat energy that is impossible not to move to.ANTDUAN is a master at creating an atmospheric song that draws the listener in and keeps them hooked until the very end. This is very difficult to do with electronic music when there is no lyrical flow to hold onto. Yet, there is something distinctively melodic and lyrical about the artist’s electronic-instrumental songs. This is just one of the many qualities that have put ANTDUAN on the map!The production aesthetic of “Mind Control” is rich, nuanced, and balanced. This approach ensures that even when there is a more minimalistic feel to the composition, there is still a massive sound. This showcases the creative flair and production know-how that ANTDUAN brings to the table. His work can be likened to David Guetta, Avicii, and deadmau5, to mention but a few iconic DJs.The new release is modern and crisp, yet ANTDUAN brings a vintage feel to the track with the synth line. This gives the song cinematic energy that recalls the likes of Kavinsky and John Carpenter, to mention but two composers. It would also be at home in a soundtrack for the dark and edgy films “Drive” or “Good Time”.