Vulcan Construction Materials - Proposed Fairfield Quarry Virtual Public Hearing

When

Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:30 PM

Event Details

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management (BLWM) and Bureau of Air Quality (BAQ) will hold a virtual public hearing on August 27, 2020, at 6:30 pm, to accept comments on the mine operating permit application and draft air permit for the Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC proposed Fairfield Quarry. The public hearing is being held virtually using an online platform in keeping with DHEC’s efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by promoting social distancing and avoiding group gatherings.  This platform will provide interested persons the opportunity to participate remotely using a phone, computer, other mobile device. Anyone who plans to participate in the public hearing should complete the registration form prior to August 27, 2020.   

Access to the public hearing will open at 5:30 pm on August 27, 2020.  An access link and instructions on how to join by phone or computer will be available on this page at that time. We encourage log-in at least 15 mins prior to the start of the public hearing at 6:30 pm.

