Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Clinton County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clinton County to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter David Closs, of Avis Fire Company #1, who died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 ¬¬– the day of Closs’s funeral. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.