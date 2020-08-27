48in48 Names a New Executive Director

Sima Parekh is an Experienced Global Program Director and Original Program Volunteer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 48in48, a 501c3 organization that mobilizes marketing and technology volunteers to build sites for nonprofits in 48-hour events, has named Sima Parekh as its new Executive Director. An original 48in48 volunteer, Parekh has led program management, enabling over 2500 volunteers to build 800+ sites for nonprofits worldwide. Now, she will take the organization into its next phase of global growth.

Over the past five years, Parekh has volunteered in multiple locations and PM roles, from city program director to global program director. She has been instrumental in expanding and evolving 48in48 from a single Atlanta-based event to a global nonprofit, including running the inaugural London event.

In June 2019, Parekh was named 48in48 Executive in Residence and tasked with restructuring the organization. When COVID-19 amplified nonprofit needs and stopped large in-person events, she led the efforts to pivot the organization to a completely virtual model. The first virtual event, hosted by IBM, took place in June 2020. She transitioned into the Executive Director role on August 1, 2020.

Sima Parekh shares, “I am so excited about our new structure and the amazingly talented volunteer team that is supporting the growth of 48in48! Pivoting to virtual build events this year will allow us to reach more volunteers and nonprofits around the world. Join us for our 2020 Global Event on October 2nd and experience it for yourself.”

“To say that Sima has been a tremendous force in our success since the beginning would be an understatement,” said Jeff Hilimire, co-founder. “Having been a massive fan of hers since the moment she got involved, I simply cannot wait to see the new heights that she will take 48in48.”

In addition to serving as the Executive Director for 48in48, Parekh is also the director of operations strategy and programs at IHG. A seasoned global program director, her experience also includes roles at Randstad and BKV.

48in48 is currently planning the 2020 Global Event, which will draw more than 1,000 volunteers from all over the world.

About 48in48

48in48 is a 501c3 organization with a mission to mobilize marketing and technology volunteers to serve nonprofits worldwide. 48in48 signature events empower nonprofit organizations with tools they need to be more successful in achieving their mission by building 48 nonprofit websites in 48 hours. By 2025, 48in48 plans to mobilize 10,000 volunteers, serving 2,300 nonprofits and achieving $75m of impact in 48 hours. 48in48 is continuously seeking marketing/technology volunteers and nonprofits to serve. Please visit 48in48.org to get involved.

