TeraRecon Launches Intuition Subscription with Included Eureka AI Platform

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraRecon Inc., the leading provider of advanced visualization and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, recently launched the Intuition Titanium subscription, a new offering that includes a robust set of enterprise AI capabilities with the inclusion of future AI enhancements. Subscribing customers receive everything necessary for multi-specialty advanced imaging workflows and AI-generated insights for clinicians enterprise-wide.



TeraRecon’s subscription delivers the full market-leading Intuition advanced visualization experience with new Titanium-specific clinical capabilities, all TeraRecon first-party AI algorithms, and the Eureka AI Platform with updates as they are released. Bringing all of this technology into a single, affordable software subscription allows TeraRecon customers to add AI intelligence to Intuition workflows while simultaneously supporting all Eureka-ready third-party AI solutions available on the Eureka AI Exchange.

TeraRecon Chief Revenue Officer John Danahy said, “We are focused on continually increasing value for our customers. Intuition Titanium delivers the best of TeraRecon and gives customers the keys to begin their AI journey at no additional charge. For the same five-year total cost of ownership of the solution they already have, customers get everything we offer, including a way forward with AI. With many projects already underway, we are preparing customers to emerge clinically and financially stronger from today’s healthcare crisis and take patient care into the next era of personalization and precision.”

Healthcare organizations can leverage the new Intuition subscription to extend AI to physicians by integrating Eureka Explorer within the EMR, PACS, or other point-of-care systems. The subscription includes one named user license for Eureka Explorer for each clinical department. Customers interested in deploying third-party AI algorithms or in-house developed innovations may deploy their first algorithm utilizing the included Eureka runtime license.



TeraRecon aims to transition its installed base of over 900 global customers to its new AI-powered Intuition Titanium subscription offering by 2022. Explore all that Intuition Titanium has to offer by visiting www.terarecon.com/intuition/titanium .

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Their flagship product, Intuition, is the 2020 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization. Recently acquired by SymphonyAI Group, TeraRecon is one of seven portfolio companies and is strategically focused on AI-driven innovation in healthcare. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care. Website: www.terarecon.com

About SymphonyAI Group: SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com