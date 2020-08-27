Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
The data presented in the global Agricultural Biotechnology market report is a compilation of data identified and collected from various sources. The scope of growth of the Agricultural Biotechnology market during the forecast period is identified after analyzing different data sources. Recent trends that have the potential to increase the market share occupied by the product/service in the global market are identified to give a better picture of the market. The market growth rate from the year 2020 to the year 2026 has been presented in detail for the base period. Investment opportunities that can prove profitable to investors are identified and are categorized based on the ones that offer the highest rates of return. The market data collected during the base period is comprehensively analyzed to effectively predict the market share from the year 2020 to the year 2026 for the forecast period.
Agricultural Biotechnology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Biotechnology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Agricultural Biotechnology market is segmented into
Molecular Markers
Vaccines
Genetic Engineering
Tissue Culture
Molecular Diagnostics
Other
Segment by Application, the Agricultural Biotechnology market is segmented into
Transgenic Crops/Seeds
Biopesticides
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Agricultural Biotechnology market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Agricultural Biotechnology market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Biotechnology Market Share Analysis
Agricultural Biotechnology market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Agricultural Biotechnology business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Biotechnology market, Agricultural Biotechnology product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Syngenta
DuPont
Monsanto
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
BASF
Bayer CropScience
Certis USA
Dow AgroSciences
Mycogen Seed
Performance Plants
KWS SAAT
Evogene
Rubicon
Vilmorin
Global Bio-chem Technology
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
……Continued
