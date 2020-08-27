Ninacloak Gives A Modern Twist To Retro Fashion With Its Latest Range Of Vintage T-Shirts For Women

Ninacloak delivers a fresh take on retro fashion with its stunning range of vintage t-shirts that blends the best of 70s fashion with contemporary designs.

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloak, an esteemed fashion store online, has launched a collection of vintage t-shirts for women that showcase the 70s retro fashion in a modern light. Designers of the cheap clothing online store have managed to put a modern spin on vintage fashion by incorporating over-the-top 70s style into contemporary dress cuts. The vintage collection brings to customers of the store the best of both worlds as the t-shirts on offer masterfully blend modern prints and trends with vintage panache and 70s flair.

Known for offering cheap clothing online, Ninacloak has taken a bold decision to bring back fashion trends of the bygone eras in a modern avatar to stay ahead of the cutthroat competition in the online fashion business. While the store offers generous promotional discounts periodically to promote sales, its latest range of vintage dresses is available for incredibly affordable prices. To attract the attention of customers to the new range of t-shirts, the store is offering limited period discounts of up to 75% on selected pieces.

From fringes and patchworks to bell-bottoms and palazzos, the vintage collection will surely make customers nostalgic about 70s fashion. Among the styles on offer are quirky prints, floral motifs, polka dots, stripes, checks, color blocks, and solid pastel hues. In addition to the retro t-shirts, Ninacloak also offers platform shoes, chic jumpsuits, crop tops, knee-high heels, cowboy boots, faux fur coats, denim jackets, corduroy overalls, neck scarves, women’s pantsuits, and off-shoulder blouses, among others.

A senior designer of the company summed up the motive behind the company’s bold move when she said, “Ninacloak is always looking to stay one step ahead of its competitors. Modern fashion trends tend to be fleeting and so we decided to bring back some head-turning trends from earlier generations when fashion used to be about extravagant looks that made a lasting impression. We hope the vintage t-shirts with a modern twist give our customers even more reason to shop from Ninacloak. Aside from the hefty discounts, the store also offers free shipping on orders over $75.”

About the Company

Ninacloak is an online store that delivers affordable fashion wear and fashion accessories to women worldwide.

To know more, visit https://www.ninacloak.com/