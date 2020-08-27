Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

“3D Printing Medical Devices - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Medical Device estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2026. System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$635.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $367.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

The 3D Printing Medical Device market in the U.S. is estimated at US$367.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$693.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.

Software & Services Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR

In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$454.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$493 Million by the year 2026.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Segment by Type, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Segment by Application, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is segmented into

Dentistry

Cardiac

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 3D Printing Medical Devices market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Share Analysis

3D Printing Medical Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of 3D Printing Medical Devices by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in 3D Printing Medical Devices business, the date to enter into the 3D Printing Medical Devices market, 3D Printing Medical Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Arthrex

DePuy Synthes

Bioretec

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Biomet

GPC Medical

Merete Medical

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

