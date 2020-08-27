Unified Esports Association Announces Strategic Partnership with Aim Lab
Organization Launches Joint Executive Initiative with Aim Lab
Traditional sports leagues have used data analytics for years to evaluate, train, and track player and team performance. This methodology can be applied to esports and gaming.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Esports Association (UEA) and Aim Lab have partnered to provide esport leagues with a personalized, data-driven training program to enhance fundamental FPS skills and maximize player development from youth to professionals.
— Aim Lab founder and chief executive officer, Dr. Wayne Mackey.
“As an emerging leader in esports experiences, we are proud to announce our partnership with Aim Lab. As our official technology and training partner, Aim Lab will allow UEA to provide players and coaches with an advanced suite of tools to measure, analyze, and train across skill levels.” said UEA chief executive officer Ramsey Jamoul.
UEA, based in Kansas, offers a variety of products and experiences that serve all levels of esports athletes, including youth, collegiate, and hobbyists. Focused on a virtual platform, UEA continues to offer gamers of all levels the opportunity to advance their skills and enjoy the sport safely.
“This partnership allows us to integrate player development tools directly into our programs to not only level up their skills, but also compete and showcase them at events and tournaments.” said UEA chief operating officer Benjamin Redington.
Aim Lab was designed by a team of competitive gamers and neuroscientists to help gamers maximize their skills and performance. The platform provides players with a set of routines that analyze and train both the fundamental motor and cognitive skills required to advance across FPS titles.
“UEA’s programs create opportunities for up-and-coming esports players from youth through college. We are excited to partner not only to offer more robust training programs, but also to announce a joint scholarship fund that further develops this path to college and beyond.”
For more information about UEA, please reach out to Benjamin Redington at ben@uea.gg.
For more information about Aim Lab, go to aimlab.gg or contact phil@statespacelabs.com.
About Unified Esports Association (UEA)
Unified Esports Association is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Providing shared experiences that directly serve collegiate, youth, hobbyists and amateur video game players at every stage.
About Aim Lab
The ultimate FPS/TPS training solution: Aim Lab blends cutting-edge performance tracking and analytics with artificial intelligence and machine learning to make you better, faster.
Benjamin Redington
Unified Esports Association
+1 316-992-0209
