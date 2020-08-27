On-Demand Service Love Destination Launches New Linear Channel on Plex TV to 220 countries Worldwide

Love Destination - The on-demand streaming service for everything love, dating and relationships Love Destination Launches New Linear Channel on Plex TV Live to 220 Countries Worldwide Love Destination Logo

Love Destination, the on-demand destination for everything love, dating and relationships has launched its new linear on Plex TV Live.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Destination, the on-demand destination for everything love, dating and relationships has launched its linear channel, Love Destination Live. Offering expert-guided courses, how-tos, lifestyle shows, documentaries and films, Love Destination Live premiered on Plex Live and is available free for users in 220 countries around the globe through the Plex Video Service. Love Destination Live boasts hundreds of unique premium titles that will kiss life back into your relationships, with new expert courses, tips, films and documentaries added weekly.

Love Destination is already available to more than 10 million homes worldwide via its VOD applications on Hisense and Vizio connected TVs, Roku, Apple iOS, and Google Play. With a catalogue of more than 1,500 titles and 400 experts there’s so much more to love at Love Destination. Stream a wide variety of expert-guided courses, how-tos, lifestyle shows, documentaries, films and expert resources that will stimulate your mind, touch your heart , boost your confidence and help you to you transform your relationship with yourself and others. Anytime, anywhere and on any device.

So, whether you love a bit of romance, are seeking a new mate, in a relationship or want to heal one, Love Destination has the experts and answers you need to make it work!

“We’re proud to announce the unveiling of Love Destination Live on the Plex Live video service. Finding and maintaining healthy relationships isn’t always easy, especially during the COVID pandemic which has changed the way we connect and interact. We’re lonelier than ever, and it’s impacting our physical, emotional and psychological health in a big way,” said Katia Loisel, Relationship and Body Language Expert and CEO of Love Destination.

“As face-to-face connection is rapidly replaced with a digital one, it begs the question; What are we losing and what can we gain by reconnecting to one another? Our mission is to help alleviate loneliness and inspire and empower people to reconnect and create more fulfilling relationships with themselves and others through premium expert-led content. Kissing life back into relationships and spreading some much-needed love into the world,” said Loisel.

Watch Love Destination Live on Plex TV or stream Love Destination’s full catalogue of content on Hisense and Vizio connected TVs Google Play, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, or https://lovedestination.com.



