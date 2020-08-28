The Los Angeles American Marketing Association Unveils Its Global Reach Strategy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid major job losses due to COVID-19, Stephen Gorgey, the newly elected president of the Los Angeles American Marketing Association unveils the chapter's strategy for the next 12 months.
"COVID-19 brought us massive losses in terms of human and economic suffering, but it also forced us to embrace the concept of communicating with one another virtually, more than ever before. As businesses have been forced to exclusively use video-conferencing as a means of communication since the pandemic started, geographic boundaries have become less relevant and the concept of reaching out to a business located in another state or even in another country has now become commonplace."
"Up until COVID happened, all our events were based on the "in-person" model" says Gorgey, we exclusively targeted new speakers, sponsors, members, and volunteers within our own city limits. But since COVID, since all events have been taking place online, we now have the freedom and the opportunity to reach out beyond our geographical borders to connect with prospective members, speakers, sponsors and partners".
"We have a lot to offer as an organization", says Stephen Gorgey, a digital marketing pioneer best known for developing the Digital Marketing Battle Plan framework. "The American Marketing Association which comprises 30,000+ members is the oldest and largest marketing organization in the world and prides itself to being the essential community for marketing and business professionals".
"We fully intend to leverage Los Angeles‘ formidable brand equity and make the association’s membership and cutting edge training available to entrepreneurs all over the world". "We are also eager to partner up with other groups and organizations in order to contribute to the creation of a "new normal global synergy".
To learn more about the Los Angeles American Marketing Association visit our site at: https://LosAngelesama.org.
