Two Oahu Judiciary Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU — A Kaahumanu Hale (Circuit Court) employee and a Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility employee have tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The Kaahumanu Hale employee last worked in the office on Aug.19 and didn’t exhibit symptoms until Aug. 24. A positive test result was received today. The Department of Health said that person posed no risk to anyone in the courthouse due to the length of time out of the office.

The Hale Hoomalu employee last worked on Aug. 18 and received a positive test result Monday. Employees with close prolonged contact with the affected individual have been identified and told to self-quarantine. They have been advised to seek guidance from their medical providers and will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The Hale Hoomalu employee did not have close prolonged contact with any minors in the facility. There are 13 youths currently housed at Hale Hoomalu, each in individual rooms. Design capacity for the facility is 66.

The facility is cleaned twice daily and received professional cleaning over the weekend.

Hale Hoomalu has an emergency operations plan and followed its protocols in response to the situation. The medical and administrative staff will continue to confer with the Department of Health regarding any additional actions needed.

There are now seven confirmed positive cases for Judiciary employees statewide – six on Oahu and one on Hawaii island. Another Hale Hoomalu employee tested positive on Aug. 20, but that person had not been at work since Aug. 11 and posed no risk to anyone in the facility. In addition, a youth at Hale Hoomalu tested positive Saturday. The minor was already in medical isolation and did not have any contact with other juveniles.