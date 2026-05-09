Notice of Anticipated Judicial Vacancy – District Judge, District Court of the Second Circuit (island of Maui) (Release Date: 05/08/2026)

The Judicial Selection Commission is accepting applications and nominations to fill the following anticipated judicial vacancy in the State of Hawaiʻi:

District Judge, District Court of the Second Circuit (island of Maui)

The Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi requires that the persons selected by the Commission be residents and citizens of the State of Hawaiʻi and of the United States, and have been licensed to practice law by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. A district judge shall have been licensed for a period of not less than five years preceding nomination. No judge shall, during the term of office, engage in the practice of law, or run for or hold any other office or position of profit under the United States, the State or its political subdivisions.

The term of office of a district judge shall be six years. The current annual salary in Hawaiʻi of a district judge is $225,828. [1]

Every judge shall reside in the judicial circuit for which the judge is appointed under Section 604-2 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign a district judge/district family judge to either the District Court or Family Court as provided under Section 571-8 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

Full-time judges also receive employer contributions to premiums for enrollment in the state-sponsored medical, drug, vision and dental plans, a free life insurance policy, state retirement benefits, a deferred compensation supplemental retirement savings plan, 13 paid holidays annually (14 days during election years), 21 vacation and 21 sick leave days per year. Benefits are subject to modification or termination due to changes in statutes, pertinent rules and regulations. Judges shall be retired upon attaining the age of seventy years.

The Commission invites anyone from all islands who meets the constitutional requirements and is interested in the position to apply directly to the Commission.

Nominators: The Commission also invites persons to nominate qualified individuals for the position. Mail your nomination to the address below with the nominee’s full name and mailing address as soon as possible and not later than the nomination deadline of June 22, 2026.

TO APPLY: Please visit the Commission’s website and fill out form JS-P-084, Application for Judicial Office Form. The application must be postmarked to the address below on or before the application deadline of August 6, 2026.

Commission Chair Florence T. Nakakuni, Esq.

Judicial Selection Commission

State of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

[1] The salary is current as of the press release date and is subject to change. The salary is determined by the Commission on Salaries pursuant to Article XVI, Section 3.5, of the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi and Section 26-56, of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, and any subsequent action taken by the Legislature.