30 WV businesses honored for exporting to new countries

Thirty West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a virtual ceremony on Aug. 26.

During the event, each business received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award, which is given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.

“From the bottom of my heart and with the gratitude of all those across our great state, I congratulate each and every one of these 30 West Virginia companies,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Keep making West Virginia shine for the whole world to see. I’m so proud!”

Exports are an important component of West Virginia’s growing economy. In 2019, the state’s exports were valued at $5.9 billion.

“West Virginia businesses have been innovating and diversifying our economy for many years now and we want to recognize them for helping our state compete in the global marketplace and become an even better place for people to live, work and play,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, we share a little bit of what makes the Mountain State so special.”

Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, West Virginia businesses from 17 counties received the award for exporting goods and services to 60 countries.

“It takes big ideas and a lot of hard work to reach a new market and everyone here at the Development Office is committed to helping our state’s exporters find success around the globe,” said Mike Graney, executive director of the West Virginia Development Office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award presentation was conducted in a virtual format and included congratulatory remarks from several state officials, including Gov. Justice, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin and EXIM Chair and President Kimberly Reed. Awards were given to the following businesses:

Cabell County

Rubberlite City: Huntington Product/Service: Cellular rubber and plastics Country Product/Service Exported To: Thailand

Steel of West Virginia, Inc. City: Huntington Product/Service: Structural Steel I beams, channels, special shapes Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore, Bermuda, Argentina

Wilson Welding Company City: Huntington Product/Service: Steel Chill Scrap Chute Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Greenbrier County

Ezebreak, LLC City: Frankford Product/Service: Micro-Blaster™ rock breaking equipment Country Product/Service Exported To: Denmark, Sweden

Hancock County

Chestnut Hill Candle Company City: Chester Product/Service: Candles Country Product/Service Exported To: Czech Republic, Germany

Hardy County

Peacock Manufacturing Company, LLC City: Wardensville Product/Service: Custom cabinetry for the home Country Product/Service Exported To: Indonesia, Singapore

Jackson County

J&M Industrial City: Millwood Product/Service: Buying and Selling Industrial Equipment Country Product/Service Exported To: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Brazil

Jefferson County

C2M Consulting, LLC City: Charles Town Product/Service: Cybersecurity Management and Auditors Country Product/Service Exported To: Peru, Ecuador, Columbia

Growth Media Productions City: Shepherdstown Product/Service: Television Programs and Feature Films Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Fiji, Grenada, Philippines, South Africa, Kenya, New Zealand

Schonstedt Instrument Company City: Kearneysville Product/Service: Underground locators Country Product/Service Exported To: Ghana, Lebanon, Nigeria

Kanawha County

Belle Chemical City: Belle Product/Service: Chemicals Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan

Billow Global, Inc. City: Charleston Product/Service: Post mastectomy pillows for breast cancer survivors Country Product/Service Exported To: South Korea

DRK Studios City: Saint Albans Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development Country Product/Service Exported To: Germany

Hernshaw Farms, LLC City: Charleston Product/Service: Mushroom grow kits Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Industrial Bolting Technologies, Inc. City: Charleston Product/Service: TorsionX Hydraulic Torque Wrenches Country Product/Service Exported To: Chile, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, South Korea, South Africa

Marion County

TMC Technologies of West Virginia City: Fairmont Product/Service: TrueSense Sensor Technology for environmental safety and emergency management monitoring Country Product/Service Exported To: China

Marshall County

Best Business Strategies City: Glen Dale Product/Service: Business Software Solutions Provider including Sage 50 Accounting Software, and Act! CRM Software Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel, Somalia

Mason County

APG Polytech, LLC City: Apple Grove Product/Service: PET (Plastic) Resin with Barrier Properties Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Hong Kong

North American Consulting Services, Inc. City: Point Pleasant Product/Service: Provide Cyber Security and Communications Security Country Product/Service Exported To: Singapore

Mineral County

Thermo Tech, Inc. City: Keyser Product/Service: Conveyor Belt Heater/Deicing Systems Country Product/Service Exported To: Kazakhstan

Ohio County

Direct Online Marketing City: Wheeling Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising Country Product/Service Exported To: Israel

Legacy Truck Centers, Inc. City: Wheeling Product/Service: Truck parts Country Product/Service Exported To: Liberia, Turkmenistan, Qatar, British Virgin Islands

TROY Group, Inc. City: Wheeling Product/Service: Security Printing Solutions Country Product/Service Exported To: Guyana, Malta, Swaziland, Zambia

Morgan County

Caperton Furnitureworks City: Berkeley Springs Product/Service: Wood furniture Country Product/Service Exported To: Bangladesh, Federated States of Micronesia, New Zealand, Morocco, Ireland, Turkey, Albania, Kenya, North Macedonia, Republic of Gambia, Chad

Washington Homeopathic Products City: Berkeley Springs Product/Service: Homeopathic and natural remedies and medicinal items Country Product/Service Exported To: Rwanda

Putnam County

Multicoat Products, Inc. City: Berkeley Springs Product/Service: Construction coatings Country Product/Service Exported To: United Kingdom

Raleigh County

Coal Fillers, Inc. City: Sophia Product/Service: Austin Black 325, a carbon powder used as a pigment and filler in rubber and plastic products Country Product/Service Exported To: Taiwan, Uruguay, France, Germany, Netherlands, Venezuela, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam

Tucker County

Nellie Rose Textiles City: Thomas Product/Service: Hand Painted and Hand Dyed Clothing Country Product/Service Exported To: Japan

Pro Poly of America, Inc. City: Davis Product/Service: Water and foam tanks and bodies manufactured from polypropylene for the fire service industry Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Wood County

Kreinik Manufacturing, Inc. City: Parkersburg Product/Service: Craft and fly fishing threads Country Product/Service Exported To: Brazil