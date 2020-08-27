Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HDOT Highways services under second Stay at Home order for Oahu

Posted on Aug 26, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the following in consideration of the Second Stay at Home / Work from Home order in place for Oahu Aug. 27 though Sept. 9, 2020.

  • Special use lanes such as the Zipperlane and other contraflows will operate normally.
  • In person driver’s education (i.e., in person classroom and behind the wheel instruction) is suspended.
  • City driver’s licensing services are suspended. The Sept. 30 extension for driver’s licenses and instructional permits with an expiration date falling within the emergency period remains valid.
  • Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (safety checks) will be allowed to continue.
  • Extended hours for roadwork will be approved for:
    • HART work on Nimitz Highway by Sand Island Access Road, between River Street and Richards Street, at the Valkenburg Street intersection, and between Elliot Street and Aolele Street.
    • HART work on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City and Aiea
    • HART work in the vicinity of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

HDOT Highways offices remain closed to the public. Those needing to do business with HDOT Highways are encouraged to review the webpage https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/doing-business/guide-to-permits/

###

