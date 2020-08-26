Hoyer Statement on U.S. Troops Injured Following Encounter with Russian Forces

“The news today of an encounter between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria underscore the dangers of this Administration’s lack of a strategy to protect our troops, support our allies, and promote an end to the conflict there that secures our interests. I remain deeply concerned that Vladimir Putin intends to use pressure on our military - as we saw with the reports several weeks ago of Russian bounties paid to the Taliban in Afghanistan for U.S. service members killed there - and influence our election and the direction of America’s global national security strategy. We must not allow Russia to secure effective control over Syria and threaten the stability of that part of the world, which undermines the security of our allies and advantages Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

“The Democratic-led House will continue to conduct its Constitutional oversight of this Administration and its deployment of forces in dangerous theaters of operation. The President ought to delineate to Congress and the American people exactly how he intends to keep our nation safe and create the conditions on the ground in Syria that would allow for the safe return home of U.S. troops with their mission successful. It does not appear, however, that President Trump has even condemned this attack on the troops under his own command. Sadly, I do not see any evidence that he has any strategy for Syria, nor that he is capable of standing up to Vladimir Putin at all.”