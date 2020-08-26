Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order on Elections

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to assist elections officials as they prepare for the upcoming election amid the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires across the state.

The order extends the deadline for county elections officials to count and verify signatures submitted for initiative petitions seeking to qualify for the November 2022 ballot, giving the elections officials needed flexibility to focus on preparations for the General Election this November.

Today’s order builds on the Administration’s ongoing work with the Legislature, the Secretary of State and county elections officials to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner, including legislation establishing special procedures for the upcoming election, and ensuring that all Californians registered to vote are mailed a ballot.

The text of the Governor's executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

