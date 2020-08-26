Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of 53rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an additional arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday, July 16, 2018, in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:00 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile female, an adult female, and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, the juvenile female victim was pronounced dead. Two other adult male victims sought treatment at an area hospital for gunshot wounds.

The decedent has been identified as 10 year-old Makiyah Wilson, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the US Marshals Service transported 20 year-old Isaiah Murchison, of Southeast, DC to the Homicide Branch. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

On Saturday, August 25, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 20 year-old adult male of Southeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Monday, August 27, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 21 year-old adult male of Southeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 23 year-old adult male of Fort Washington, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Thursday, November 15, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violators Section, Fugitive Unit transported a 24 year-old adult male of Southeast, DC from DC Jail to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Friday, November 16, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, School Resource Officers and members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16 year-old adult male of Northwest, DC. He was charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Tuesday, November 20, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 25 year-old adult female, of Southeast, DC. She was charged with Obstructing Justice.

On Friday, December 7, 2018, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19 year-old adult male, of Northwest, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On Monday, July 15, 2019, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violators Section, Fugitive Unit transported 26 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC to the Homicide Branch. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

