Sunrise Yoga at Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers

Recreation News - Region 1

Wed Aug 26 16:56:39 MDT 2020

(Bigfork, MT) –Flathead Lake State Park invites you to attend Sunrise Yoga at the Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, every Monday in the month of September! Experience the surrounding elements of Flathead Lake though yoga. Sessions will take place on the rock outcropping at the park, overlooking Flathead Lake. From the day use area, follow the trail to the left of the boat ramp when looking towards the water. Please bring a water bottle, yoga mat or towel, and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Call the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at 406-837-3041 with any further questions.

Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

What: Sunrise Yoga at Wayfarers

When: September 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th @ 8:00AM

Where: Flathead Lake State Park-Wayfarers Unit, 8600 Mt. Hwy 35, Big fork. Attendees meet at the park Ranger Station

http://stateparks.mt.gov/wayfarers/

Flathead Lake State Park consists of six unique park units located around Flathead Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. The park units on the east side are Wayfarers, Yellow Bay and Finley Point and the west side units are West Shore, Big Arm and Wild Horse Island. In addition to boating, swimming and fishing, each park unit offers unique experiences including camping, rental picnic shelters, group camping, hiking, sightseeing, picnicking, and wildlife viewing opportunities.