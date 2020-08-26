Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary LaRose Appointed Co-Chair of the National Association of Secretaries of State Elections Committee

COLUMBUS – This week, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) announced that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has been appointed as the Elections Committee Co-Chair. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will serve with Secretary LaRose as co-chair. 

The Elections Committee is focused on education and advocacy to bring best practices to professional election administrators, vendors, academics and advocates, both on the state and federal level. Their continued work is designed to strengthen voter participation, outreach, and education. 

“Voting isn’t just a right – it’s a responsibility,” said LaRose. “Ohio has long been a national leader in election accessibility and is now a pioneer in election cybersecurity. As co-chair, I look forward to sharing our best practices, while at the same time bringing back home important lessons learned as we work to improve accessibility, security, and safety.”

Secretary LaRose and Secretary Benson co-chairing this committee together continues their collegial, bipartisan partnership -- working to improve elections administration, boost civic engagement, and bolster voter confidence in Ohio and Michigan.

