U.S. Water And Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market Over $430 Million

Water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market report 2020 Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer for Verify Markets

The pH instrumentation market had the largest share in 2019. This segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely accelerate digitalization of the water and wastewater sector and drive growth for online analytical instrumentation.” — Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku