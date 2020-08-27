Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Water And Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market Over $430 Million

The pH instrumentation market had the largest share in 2019. This segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely accelerate digitalization of the water and wastewater sector and drive growth for online analytical instrumentation.”
— Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the U.S. water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market was valued at over $430.0 million in 2019. The market is expected to witness a growth rate of 2.9 percent during the forecast period. The growth is expected to be driven by the need to meet regulatory compliance, outstanding after sales service support, increasing need for automating processes, and the availability of products equipped with smart features.

“Features such as ease of use, accuracy/precision, and increased efficiency are driving sales of analytical instrumentation within the water and wastewater space. The COVID-19 pandemic will likely accelerate digitalization of the water and wastewater sector and drive growth for online analytical instrumentation,” notes Chief Research Officer at Verify Markets Shilpa Tiku.

Some of the challenges in this market in this market include weak enforcement of regulations in both the municipal and industrial space and process complexity. The overall market has witnessed consolidation over the last decade. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few large players who have capabilities to offer complete solutions.

The pH instrumentation market had the largest share in the market in 2019. This segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The conductivity instrumentation market had the second largest market share in 2019. The conductivity market is dominated by a few large players who have capabilities to offer complete solutions, which are often preferred by customers. Additionally, it is a saturated market with numerous vendors and models offering similar products without any significant differentiation.

Some of the key companies covered in this report include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Xylem Inc., Hanna Instruments, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., and more.

A copy of the U.S. water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com. Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets and LinkedIn.

Our research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate our information. The base year for the study is 2019 and forecasts are provided until 2026. The study includes market size by segment, growth rate by segment, revenue forecasts (2019-2026) by segment, growth drivers & restraints, market trends, quotes by key industry participants, and market share analysis by segment. The key segments making up the total market size include both portable and continuous/online instruments for measuring pH, conductivity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen (DO). Instruments for measuring total organic carbon (TOC), total nitrogen (TN), and total phosphorus (TP) have also been included.

