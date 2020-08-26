The Tennessee Highway Patrol Offers Reward for Information in Vandalism of Edward Carmack Statue

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) seeks the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance, on May 30, 2020. During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s).

If you have any information that will aid investigators in identifying the individual(s) involved with the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue, please contact the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615-251-5185 with attention to Sgt. Andrew Naylor.

