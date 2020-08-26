Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,867 in the last 365 days.

McEwen Man Charged with Exploitation, Solicitation of Minor

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a McEwen man, charged with exploitation and solicitation of a minor.

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, in October 2019, TBI Special Agents, along with detectives with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating an allegation of sexual exploitation of a minor. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Christopher Elliott as the individual who was sending inappropriate photos to a juvenile.

On Monday, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Christopher Keith Elliott (DOB 06/09/1972) with one count of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and one count of Solicitation of a Minor.  Elliott was arrested today and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

McEwen Man Charged with Exploitation, Solicitation of Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.