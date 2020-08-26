McEwen Man Charged with Exploitation, Solicitation of Minor

PERRY COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a McEwen man, charged with exploitation and solicitation of a minor.

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, in October 2019, TBI Special Agents, along with detectives with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating an allegation of sexual exploitation of a minor. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Christopher Elliott as the individual who was sending inappropriate photos to a juvenile.

On Monday, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Christopher Keith Elliott (DOB 06/09/1972) with one count of Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Elliott was arrested today and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.