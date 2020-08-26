Governor seeks nominees for regents boards
SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced she is soliciting applications for positions on the following boards of regents:
- Eastern New Mexico University
- New Mexico Highlands
- New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
- New Mexico Military Institute
- Northern New Mexico College
- University of New Mexico
- Western New Mexico University
Applicants for the positions must be registered voters in New Mexico. The governor’s appointees to boards of regents must be confirmed by the New Mexico state Senate.
The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m on Wednesday, September 9.
Applicants are asked to send a resume, letter of interest, and letters of recommendation to Melissa Salazar, Director of Boards and Commissions, at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.