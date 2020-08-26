Governor seeks nominees for regents boards

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced she is soliciting applications for positions on the following boards of regents:

Eastern New Mexico University

New Mexico Highlands

New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

New Mexico Military Institute

Northern New Mexico College

University of New Mexico

Western New Mexico University

Applicants for the positions must be registered voters in New Mexico. The governor’s appointees to boards of regents must be confirmed by the New Mexico state Senate.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m on Wednesday, September 9.

Applicants are asked to send a resume, letter of interest, and letters of recommendation to Melissa Salazar, Director of Boards and Commissions, at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.