Christian Television Network, The Faith Center Ft. Myers and FL Pastors Network Host Healing Our Nation Discussion

Southwest Florida “Healing Our Nation” event to explore solutions for responding to the moral and social issues impacting our community.

FORT MYERS, FL, US, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There will be a free Panel Discussion focused on Healing Our Nation on September 22, 2020 at 7pm (ET) at The Faith Center Fort Myers located at 17650 South Tamiami Trail Ft. Myers 33908. The event will be available live across Southwest Florida on CTN Television and by Live Streaming as well as in person at the Faith Center.

With all the threats to faith, family and freedom, the Christian Television Network, The Faith Center Fort Myers and Florida Pastors Network invite the public to “Healing Our Nation” on September 22nd, 2020 at 7pm for a FREE Panel Discussion on engaging and impacting culture with a Biblical world view.

Distinguished national guest Bishop E.W. Jackson, founder of Stand Foundation, John Stemberger, founder of Florida Family Policy Council and Called to Vote along with historian and bestselling author Dr. William J. Federer will be speaking about ways to effectively respond to the moral and social issues impacting our community.

The Panel will be moderated by Paul Lodato, who represents CTN Television and the Florida Pastors Network and includes the following distinguished guests:

Dr. William J. Federer founder of Amerisearch inc & American Minute.

Bishop E.W. Jackson, Stand Foundation

John Stemberger, Florida Family Policy Council & Called to Vote.

The event is free and open to the public. For local television channels and coverage map for the live broadcast by CTN TV visit: ctntelevision.com/coverage-map/

The “Healing Our Nation” panel discussion will broadcast live on CTN TV, covering all six counties of Southwest Florida and around the world by live streaming at www.ctntelevision.com at the same time of the broadcast.

More about CTN TV:

CTN TV Southwest Florida (WRXY) is a part of the international Christian Television Network founded in Clearwater Florida in 1979 and has been locally broadcasting and serving SW Florida for twenty-five years. CTN TV is the only faith and family full power station now reaching almost two million potential viewers in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Desoto, Hendry and Glades Counties. The station is located on 80 acres near the Lee/Charlotte county line across from the entrance to Babcock Ranch. The station features a state of the art production studio with High Definition equipment. CTN TV is committed to inspiring and influencing genuine life change. Their mission is to engage, educate and entertain through relevant, diverse, inspirational programming for the whole family. More information and programming schedules can be found at CTNTelevision.com.

Healing Our Nation Event