The Complaint alleged that the Department violated the APRA by withholding all of the reports that were responsive to his request for several years of internal affairs reports. This Office did not find a violation at this time, but required the Department to re-apply the balancing test to the withheld reports in accordance with this finding and our finding in Farinelli v. City of Pawtucket, PR 20-48.
You just read:
PR 20-58 Lyssikatos v. Narragansett Police Department
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.