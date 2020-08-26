Wolf Administration Applauds Western PA Business for Efforts to Protect Frontline Workers and Children

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin highlighted the efforts of AccuTrex Products, Inc., a veteran-owned Washington County contract manufacturer that pivoted its production to make face shields in response to the state’s critical need for personal protective equipment (PPE) through DCED’s Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal (MCAP), which mobilized manufacturers producing COVID-19-related products and supplies or could pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies.

AccuTrex remains on DCED’s Business-2-Business Interchange Directory (B2B). As of the end of July 2020, the MCAP received 2,118 submissions for face shield production.

“Pennsylvania is fortunate to be home to AccuTrex—an incredible and proactive company that was eager to respond during one of the most unprecedented and challenging times we have ever lived through,” said Sec. Davin. “Their commitment to finding solutions to protect everyone from frontline, essential workers to children is a moving testament to the strength and solidarity of our state’s economy.”

The company’s initial pivot began after AccuTrex Director of Logistics and International Sales Danielle Beichner Cornell learned from a friend and medical professional about the difficulty of acquiring PPE at their medical center in West Virginia and realized the company could develop the product by reverse engineering the face shields. After developing the face shields, the company was able to donate products to the medical center and to a local dentist also in need of PPE.

Soon after, AccuTrex was again inspired to develop face shields after learning from a speech pathologist at a local school that students not being able to read lips could hinder their learning. After much research, AccuTrex Chief Operating Officer Mark Beichner and his shop team were able to develop an affordable face shield model that could fit anyone’s needs. AccuTrex is also currently in the process of developing kids’ sized face shields.

“Winston Churchill once said, ‘It’s the courage to continue that counts,’ and that is a value that AccuTrex Products holds close. Pivoting our production allows our team to get behind a good cause and keeps them working as we hope to continue to replenish some of our lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping to address our nation’s PPE shortage,” said Mark Beichner, Chief Operating Officer.

Responsible for supplying product used by the Department of Defense and the United States Postal Service, AccuTrex was deemed an essential business and was operational since day one of the pandemic. The company quickly developed a plan to allow sales and administrative staff to work remotely while altering shift schedules on the shop floor to limit traffic into the building.

“We have the ability to make many different products, but making something that can help keep people safe—that’s a pretty good feeling,” said Danielle Beichner Cornell, Director of Logistics & International Sales & Marketing.

AccuTrex has been in business in Canonsburg since 1980 and is the second largest veteran-owned business in the Pittsburgh area. Navy veteran and President and CEO of AccuTrex Products Martin Beichner was recently named the 2020 Pittsburgh Vetrepreneur of the Year by Fort Pitt Capital Group.

The B2B was created by DCED to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing COVID-19-related products and supplies and was the third web application developed by the Wolf Administration to serve the critical supply needs for Pennsylvania.

Company and product information provided in the directory is gathered in good faith as a means of connecting Pennsylvania businesses and organizations that are seeking various PPE and other related items to combat the COVID-19 crisis. The information made available is from those entities who voluntarily contacted the commonwealth through the Manufacturing Call to Action Portal or the Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal.

Currently included in the directory are manufacturers of N95 masks, KN95 masks, fabric and other masks, surgical masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, medical gowns, and cleaning and disinfectant products. Additional supplies and materials can be added as DCED identifies potential manufacturers. Businesses that would like to be added to the directory or those with questions should contact DCED by email.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should follow Governor’s website and Department of Health’s website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #