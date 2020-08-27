SeaShuttle Corporation Launches Funding Campaign For its New Flarecraft® SeaWing® Design

THE FUTURE OF HIGH-SPEED TRAVEL OVER WATER * “Why go through the waves when you can Flare over them” High-Speed Inter-Island Water Taxi Littoral Warfare * Coastal Surveillance * Interdiction * Disaster Relief

AVON, CO, USA, August 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeaShuttle Corporation Launches Funding CampaignFor its New Flarecraft SeaWing® DesignVisit SeaShuttle’sWebsite: seashuttle.netFlarecraftTHE FUTURE OF HIGH-SPEED TRAVEL OVER WATER“Why go through the waves when you can Flare over them”SeaWing YouTube Video Link (Ctrl Click): https://youtu.be/zkXoglNmLx8 SeaShuttle Corporation ( SeaShuttle® ) announces a breakthrough in ground-effect craft technology for high-speed travel over water!Resort Rides * Inter-Island/Coastal Water-Taxis * Coast Guard Interdiction * Disaster ReliefHigh-Speed (100+ mph) Inter-Island Water Transportation NetworksThe Director of Aeronautical Design for Flarecraft Corporation and one of today’s top aerodynamicist, with 54 aircraft to his name (two in the Smithsonian) explains: “The design has solved the fundamental problem of ‘pitch- up’ while uniquely increasing lift (18%) and stability in ground-effect”.SeaShuttle Corporation launched its funding campaign this week. The Company is building its first fleet in Ft Myers, FL, through fractional ownership of its Craft.Flarecraft Corporation (owner and developer of the SeaWingtechnology) will establish manufacturing of the Craft, to initially supply SeaShuttle FL Corporation. An investor can purchase a Craft ($375,000; $225,000 after-tax cost), or a fractional interest in a Craft (from 10% to 50%), then lease it to SeaShuttle FL Corporation for 42 months (returning the investment at a 23% ROI), then at lease end receive the residual value (from Residual-Value Insurance) or convert the Craft residual value into SeaShuttle FL Corporation stock for long-term equity appreciation.The SeaShuttleTeam on Captiva Island, FL will operate and maintain the Craft at S. Seas Island Resort; a turnkey investment .About SeaWingTechnologyMr. William F. Russell, Jr., the inventor, and President of SeaShuttle Corporation, believes this breakthrough technology will reshape the way people travel over water at high-speed in the future; for a market larger than all the airlines combined.Russell said the Craft are fully molded, skin-loaded, carbon fiber construction. The design incorporates a new ‘tunnel-duct’ powerplant system that disguises the engine and propeller (see pictures above), uses their proprietary ‘super-cavitating’ hydrofoil system for takeoffs/landings, and has folding wings for easy shipment anywhere in the world. Russell has raised over $25 million over 15 years developing the technology, first with the L325 design then the new SeaWingDesign.“Why go through the waves when you can Flare over them”Contact: William F. Russell, Jr., PresidentCompany: SeaShuttle CorporationCity: AvonState: ColoradoCountry: United StatesPhone: 970 688-0948Email: seashuttle00@gmail.comWebsite: www.seashuttle.net

