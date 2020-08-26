Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,741 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 27, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 26, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Athens

Athens Hocking Vinton Board of ADAMH Services

 

Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio

 

 Carroll

Village of Leesville

 

 Clermont

Batavia Union Cemetery

 

 Clinton

Clinton County Park District

 

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Cuyahoga

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority *

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Franklin

Ohio Ethics Commission

 

 Greene

Cedarville Township

 

 Harrison

Franklin Township

 

Monroe Township

 

 Highland

Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation

 

 Jefferson

Village of Amsterdam

 

Village of Bloomingdale

 

 Logan

Village of West Mansfield

 

 Miami

Miami County Solid Waste Facility

 

Monroe Township Water and Sewer District

 

 Noble

Noble County Agricultural Society

 

 Preble

Village of Lewisburg

 

 Putnam

Village of Pandora

 

 Ross

Liberty Township

 

 Stark

Village of Magnolia

 

 Summit

Summit County Combined General Health District

 

Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority

 

 Washington

Decatur Township

 

 Williams

Northwest Township

 

Williams County Transportation Improvement District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.