For Immediate Release:

August 26, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District Athens Athens Hocking Vinton Board of ADAMH Services Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio Carroll Village of Leesville Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery Clinton Clinton County Park District Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority * Fairfield Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation Franklin Ohio Ethics Commission Greene Cedarville Township Harrison Franklin Township Monroe Township Highland Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation Jefferson Village of Amsterdam Village of Bloomingdale Logan Village of West Mansfield Miami Miami County Solid Waste Facility Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Noble Noble County Agricultural Society Preble Village of Lewisburg Putnam Village of Pandora Ross Liberty Township Stark Village of Magnolia Summit Summit County Combined General Health District Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority Washington Decatur Township Williams Northwest Township Williams County Transportation Improvement District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

