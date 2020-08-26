Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District
Athens
Athens Hocking Vinton Board of ADAMH Services
Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio
Carroll
Village of Leesville
Clermont
Batavia Union Cemetery
Clinton
Clinton County Park District
Clinton County Regional Planning Commission
Cuyahoga
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority *
Fairfield
Fairfield County Land Reutilization Corporation
Franklin
Ohio Ethics Commission
Greene
Cedarville Township
Harrison
Franklin Township
Monroe Township
Highland
Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation
Jefferson
Village of Amsterdam
Village of Bloomingdale
Logan
Village of West Mansfield
Miami
Miami County Solid Waste Facility
Monroe Township Water and Sewer District
Noble
Noble County Agricultural Society
Preble
Village of Lewisburg
Putnam
Village of Pandora
Ross
Liberty Township
Stark
Village of Magnolia
Summit
Summit County Combined General Health District
Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority
Washington
Decatur Township
Williams
Northwest Township
Williams County Transportation Improvement District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.