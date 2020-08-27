TicketBust Helps California Drivers Save Money During the Pandemic
TicketBust continues to drive forward its fight against traffic tickets amid lockdown restrictionsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketBust has doubled-down on its mission to help California drivers beat their traffic tickets with their updated online system. The company’s initiative proves to be a money-saving service for many drivers hit with hefty ticket fines.
Traditionally, traffic tickets are contested through time-consuming court appearances and endless paperwork. With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the country, however, many establishments have been forced to shut down for health and safety reasons, including courthouses and traffic courts. This makes contesting a traffic ticket and maintaining a good driving record almost impossible for drivers who are already stressed about their job security or sources of income.
Thanks to TicketBust’s online platform, drivers can quickly and safely dispute traffic tickets within the comfort of their homes, thus saving time, money, and needless worries. With the aim of providing all the necessary support to California drivers, TicketBust equips them with everything they need to fight back against an unfair traffic violation.
“This virus has made it really hard for drivers to contest a traffic ticket fine,” said Steven Miller, founder of TicketBust. “We want to give people something less to worry about, especially during these financially tough and uncertain times.”
Harnessing their 16 years of experience, TicketBust deals efficiently with traffic tickets, from speeding to red light and sign violations, and everything in-between.
TicketBust’s service has proven to be so popular in making drivers’ lives much easier, that Mr. Miller predicts that it will continue to be used even after the pandemic has passed. “There is a clear shift towards using the internet to manage almost every aspect of our lives, from grocery shopping to video calling family and friends, and making online payments. I don’t see why fighting traffic tickets should be any different. In fact, I believe that COVID-19 has cemented drivers’ needs for a fast and reliable traffic ticket dismissal service that can limit court appearances”, concluded Miller.
