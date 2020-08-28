TWO TIME DANCING WITH THE STARS CHAMP CHERYL BURKE LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION OF FASHION FORWARD FACE MASKS
BURKE PARTNERS WITH DANCING WITH THE STARS COSTUME DESIGNER TO CREATE SIGNATURE LINE FOR BAILEY BLUELOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dancing with the Stars two-time champion and Emmy nominated choreographer Cheryl Burke has teamed with Bailey Blue to release a limited-edition signature line of fashionable and functionable facemasks. Burke, who partnered with long time DWTS costume designer Daniela Gschwendtner, announced that the capsule collection of six unique masks are available starting today on www.baileyblueclothing.com.
“I’ve wanted to create a fashionable line of face masks for years, inspired by my travels to Japan for my Love on the Floor stage show, and this year I was able to bring that dream to life with the help of Bailey Blue. I’m so excited to offer everyone face masks that are affordable, comfortable, breathable and high quality while still being glamorous and fashionable,” says Burke in a statement.
Burke designed the mask line along with Gschwendtner an Emmy nominated costume designer who shares Cheryl’s love of all things sparkly and fierce. They found a design partner in Bailey Blue CEO and Founder Randi Wishnow.
“Cheryl’s vision for these masks aligned perfectly with our company’s motto, Crafted for Comfort. We are thrilled to partner with Cheryl on these high-quality masks with her signature glitz and glamour touch,” says Wishnow in a statement.
The collection of six masks made from a customized blend of fabrics and manufactured in Los Angeles, are named after and inspired by the ballroom dances the 23-season Dancing veteran is known for with names; The Cha Cha, The Rumba, The Samba, The Tango, The Jive and The Mirrorball ranging in price from $20 to $24.
For more information, visit www.baileyblueclothing.com
About Cheryl Burke
With two Emmy nominations, two Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophies and 23 seasons on the hit ABC show, professional dancer, personality and host Cheryl Burke has tangoed and sambaed her way into the hearts of millions. As a professional ballroom dancer, Burke joined the long-running show in season two and has made a name for herself with other television projects including Lifetime’s Dance Moms and NBC’s I Can Do That. Previous forays into fashion include her Cee Bee Activewear line with retail partner QVC.
About Bailey Blue
Founded by three sisters in 2002, Bailey Blue is an LA-based brand that embraces love and comfort for all. The pieces we create are pieces we want to wear. They make us happy, and we know they’ll do the same for you.
