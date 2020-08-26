When High School and Magic Don’t Mix
A sophomore’s messy magical guide to surviving high schoolPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there is anything that readers love, it is magic and high school drama. And this book from Rian Mcmurtry focuses on strong protagonist Angela Fujiwara entering her sophomore year of high school with a world changed. Determined to never need saving again, she asks the most dangerous person she knows to teach her magic—she apprentices herself with a classmate who practices necromancy, a means to command and control the dead for the purpose of killing and resurrecting.
She does this in secret, but not to everyone. Her parents may not know what dark things she is dealing with. But some of her friends do know, and the final exam will be pass or fail. Alongside dealing with the usual complexities of high school, football, and a romantic interest, learning magic keeps Angela on her toes.
McMurtry’s plot-driven book A Light in the Darkness dives into high school and dark magic complications as it tells of how a teenager’s desire to stay on top of her life leads her to take measures that could spell trouble for her, like teenage life is not enough trouble already.
Born in San Francisco and raised in Marin County, California, McMurtry reworked elements of places he knew growing up into the book A Light in the Darkness. He attended UC Davis for a zoology degree, McGeorge for a law degree, and George Washington for an LLM. He practiced law in Davis, California, for several years and joined a Renaissance faire dance troupe for exercise and started writing.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+ 1800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter