Sagacious IP Leaders Again Recognized as Top Intellectual Property Strategists in the Latest IAM Strategy 300 Rankings

President Tarun Kumar Bansal and CEO Anant Kataria claim IAM Strategy 300 rankings for the fourth and third time respectively.

GURUGRAM, INDIA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm, today announced that Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP and Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP, have been included in IAM Strategy 300 Rankings (2020 edition) consecutively for four and three years, respectively. The listing of the power leaders – Tarun and Anant is a testament to their contribution in devising strategies for enhancing value of patent portfolios. Tarun and Anant are some of the very few Intellectual Property and Patent Strategists from India included in this prestigious global list.

IAM Strategy 300 recognizes individuals who lead the way in formulation and execution of strategies that boost the value of IP portfolios and companies overall. Notably, this guide lists individuals from all types of entities including corporations, service providers, research institutes and universities from all countries across the globe.

The global IP strategists are mainly identified through confidential online nominations. IAM, however, also conducts exhaustive research including telephonic and face-to-face interviews as well as email interactions with senior members of the global IP community. For the 2020 edition, even those individuals who had been listed earlier had to meet the same selection criteria as those who were new to the guide.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Kumar Bansal said, “I am delighted to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row and I am extremely thankful to all our customers who have always trusted us with their critical IP strategy decisions. I am also grateful to the entire team at Sagacious IP for their customer-focused approach and for providing highest level of IP Strategy consulting to all customers.”

Sagacious IP is indebted to the senior members of the global IP community for posing their faith in its leaders and to IAM for conducting such a comprehensive research.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/