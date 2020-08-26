Incentive Solutions Study Reveals Benchmarks of Successful Channel Incentive Programs
Study shows five major indicators of successful channel incentive program ROI.
This will teach us where we can focus as a collective group in terms of bigger, better programs.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incentive Solutions, the Atlanta-based leader in the incentives industry, released a benchmark study to help channel incentive program stakeholders set performance expectations. The study aggregated five years of data from 35 of the company’s most successful channel sales initiatives.
Executives want to track a B2B incentive program’s path to ROI, but often lack access to channel incentive statistics. Incentive Solution’s benchmark study delivers insight to channel stakeholders.
To conduct the research, Incentive Solutions studied data from channel-only incentive programs that had been active for three or more years and were launched in 2010 or later. The study focused on five key performance indicators (KPIs):
• Active vs. enrolled participants
• Percentage of participants who received incentive rewards
• Reward redemption rate
• Performance tracking and claims
• Engagement snapshot
The indicators suggest areas where channel executives can strategically map out future plans and track a program’s ROI years after launch. Mandy Freeman, VP of Account Management at Incentive Solutions, presented the findings, saying, “This will teach us where we can focus as a collective group in terms of bigger, better programs.”
For detailed information on the study, download the white paper here.
About Incentive Solutions
Founded in Atlanta, GA in 1994, Incentive Solutions is on a mission: “To inspire growth – for our clients and our employees.” A leader in the incentive technology development space, Incentive Solutions uses millions of exciting online rewards, incentive travel promotions, gift card incentives, and innovative platforms to help manufacturers and distributors increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty, and improve data collection throughout their channel.
For more information, visit http://www.incentivesolutions.com.
