LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR CALIFORNIA PROPOSITION 22
The Effects of 2019’s Assembly Bill 5 are Crushing California Businesses
We support Proposition 22 because if it doesn't pass, thousands of Californians will be out of work and others will be stuck having to use more expensive or less convenient transportation services.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party of California this week announced its position on Proposition 22, supporting the proposal which would mitigate some of the worst effects of California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5).
— Mimi Robson, Chair, Libertarian Party of California
In a statement today, Mimi Robson, LPC Chair, explained the party's position: "The legislature's action with AB5 was a direct assault on the fundamental freedom to work. The jobs of thousands of 'gig' workers across a range of industries are under threat. This proposition doesn't fix that, but it at least allows some of those people to keep working, providing services that other Californians desperately need."
AB5 eliminated the choice of working as "independent contractors" for many workers in a variety of industries, from publishing to entertainment to delivery services. But most of the attention has been on drivers for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
Proposition 22 does not overturn AB5, but would establish a new set of regulations for drivers in two specific industries -- ride share and food delivery -- that would impose several requirements similar to ones traditionally associated with being an "employee", while allowing them to still be considered "independent contractors" for other purposes.
"What we really want to see is a complete repeal of AB5, along with removal of other regulations that interfere with the ability of workers and companies to make their own decisions", explained Robson. "Workers should have the freedom to make their own choices, and companies need the freedom to innovate and experiment with new business models that create new opportunities for both workers and consumers."
The potential shutdown of Uber and Lyft in California has been a threat not only to drivers, but also to riders who have come to depend on these services, including the elderly and people with disabilities. "Because they had freedom to develop a new business model, Uber and Lyft were able to dramatically expand transportation options for people in all walks of life. Unfortunately, reactionary legislation like AB5 threatens to stifle future innovation in this and other industries", said Robson.
"We support Proposition 22 because if it doesn't pass, thousands of Californians will be out of work and thousands of others will be stuck having to use more expensive or less convenient transportation services. But Proposition 22 isn't a permanent solution -- and it isn't a solution at all for the other industries that were disrupted by AB5", she continued.
The Libertarian Party stands for choice in all areas of life, from personal matters to the economy, and its platform calls for deregulation of the transportation industry.
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. Over 19 million votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationally in the 2016 elections. The Libertarian Party seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The Libertarian Party of California is an affiliate of the National Libertarian Party. www.ca.lp.org
