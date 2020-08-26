Anti-Sex Trafficking Organization Cofounder Recounts Story in New Book, Groomed
Groomed was written to help women of all backgrounds find freedom from past traumas and lies they may have been groomed to believe about themselves. The practice of “grooming” is often subtle, but can be life-altering for the victim. According to the NSPCC, grooming occurs when someone builds a relationship, trust, and emotional connection with a child or youth in order to manipulate, exploit, and abuse them. This can lead to sexual abuse, exploitation, or trafficking, which Selah Freedom confronts through their four anti-sex trafficking programs: Advocacy & Awareness, Outreach, Residential and Prevention.
Good’s new book not only shares her personal story but offers guidance on how to protect the next generation, overcome the past, and step into freedom.
What the Reviews Had to Say
Reviewers from top publications and organizations shared their thoughts on the new book.
“With sharp insight culled from years of counseling experience, Good helps women find ways to confront grooming and take practical steps toward creating a healthier future.” - Publisher's Weekly
"A must-read for anyone with baggage! Not only does Elizabeth help us to unpack the layers of troubling messages told to us throughout our lives, but in doing so, she frees us to find the healing and light we didn’t even realize we needed. As one who works regularly with survivors of the sexual exploitation industry, this book greatly helped me to see the complexities that compound the trauma suffered by victims more clearly. " - Dawn Hawkins, Sr. Vice President, National Center on Sexual Exploitation
"In Groomed Elizabeth shares a raw, heart-wrenching story, digging deeply to save others–a vital education, a sad tale, and a miracle of truth. Stopping sex trafficking and helping young women thrive is only possible through the education this book provides. And, ultimately, the sad realization that it could have been any of us!" - Dina Bair Maher, WGN-TV, Chicago, Anchor/Reporter
About Selah Freedom
Selah Freedom is a nonprofit organization with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through several programs and initiatives. The organization started as a grassroots initiative and transformed into a thriving organization with extensive programs fighting human trafficking. Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good is a co-founder and CSO of Selah Freedom and the co-founder and CEO of Selah Way Foundation, a global network of leading service providers. She is passionate about eradicating sex trafficking and exposing the root issue of childhood sexual abuse. She is the recipient of the New York City Global Business Leader Award and was named Tampa Bay Business Woman of the Year. Groomed is one part of her efforts to bring light into the darkness.
